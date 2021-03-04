Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $50.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

TPR opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

