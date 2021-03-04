CRH plc (LON:CRH) Announces Dividend of $0.93

CRH plc (LON:CRH) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,355 ($43.83) on Thursday. CRH has a one year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a one year high of GBX 3,560 ($46.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,023.71. The stock has a market cap of £26.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

