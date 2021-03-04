Critical Comparison: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) versus Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AMMO alerts:

This table compares AMMO and Vista Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $2.77 million 177.52 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 1.02 -$155.08 million $0.24 128.54

AMMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Outdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMMO and Vista Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Outdoor 0 0 10 0 3.00

Vista Outdoor has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than AMMO.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21% Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AMMO has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats AMMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, and optics products; and shooting accessories, such as reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products, as well as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products that include helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; outdoor cooking products, such as grills and stoves; golf products, which comprise laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through brand's website and third party e-tail websites. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.