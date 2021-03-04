Critical Survey: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.92 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -157.46 GDS $592.15 million 30.71 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -187.13

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EverQuote and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 GDS 1 0 8 1 2.90

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 30.25%. GDS has a consensus price target of $91.06, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats EverQuote on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

