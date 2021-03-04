Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of CCRN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $441.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

