CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $17.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average of $170.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.05 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

