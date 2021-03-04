CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $763,001.42 and approximately $63.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.67 or 0.00456063 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,479,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,173 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.