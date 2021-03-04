Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.32 on Monday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

