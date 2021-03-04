Crust Price Hits $19.56 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Crust has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $19.56 or 0.00040488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.