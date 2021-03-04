Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of CYRX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

