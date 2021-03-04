Culp (NYSE:CULP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

NYSE:CULP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,217. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $194.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Culp alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.