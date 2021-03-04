Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 6%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 2,383,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,059,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Curis alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $537.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.29.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.