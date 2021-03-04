Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Down 24.9%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) fell 24.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.02. 2,590,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 200,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 1,295.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

