CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 286,216 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.