D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,226. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.