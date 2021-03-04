D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,174. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

