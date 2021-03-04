D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,749 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

