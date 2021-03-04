D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,792 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $95.64. 242,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

