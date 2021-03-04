DA Davidson Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Shares of MTZ opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $92.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,115 shares of company stock worth $4,733,580. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

