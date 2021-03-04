Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $219.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

