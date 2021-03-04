Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.69 ($70.23).

BN opened at €55.32 ($65.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.16. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

