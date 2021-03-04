Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $138.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $141.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.