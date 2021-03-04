Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.