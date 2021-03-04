DATA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $487,156.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $487,156.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

