DATx (DATX) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $469,637.14 and $68,906.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATx has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00058695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.58 or 0.00791739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00033184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

