David James Boennighausen Sells 5,298 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David James Boennighausen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, David James Boennighausen sold 799 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $6,959.29.

On Wednesday, December 9th, David James Boennighausen sold 1,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $13,050.00.

NDLS stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.