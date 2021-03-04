Davidson Investment Advisors Has $13.15 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $9.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.09. 68,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.