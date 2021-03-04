Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.43. 7,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,231. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $340.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

