DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 12.8% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.53 million and $892,550.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00007647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00468927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00070338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00078043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00084002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00468962 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,931,943 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

