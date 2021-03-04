Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,077. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

