Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.