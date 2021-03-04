Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:DELL opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

