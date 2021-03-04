Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $92.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

