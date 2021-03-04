Delphy (DPY) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $456,576.15 and approximately $55,831.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.30 or 0.00740003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

