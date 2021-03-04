DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.47.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.