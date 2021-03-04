Desjardins Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $40.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,786 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after buying an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 601,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.