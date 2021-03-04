Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSNY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 11,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,276. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

