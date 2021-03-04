Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $107.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Shares of SHAK opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,949,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $11,307,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

