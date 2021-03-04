Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

MESA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of MESA opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,332.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,666 shares of company stock worth $4,156,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

