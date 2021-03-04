Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $85.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,809,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.