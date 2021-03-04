Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

