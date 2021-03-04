Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.06 ($23.60).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.91 ($17.54) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.75.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.