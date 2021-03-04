DEX (DEX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.03 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.95 or 0.00794439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

