Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $78.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

