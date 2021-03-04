Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

