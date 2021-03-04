Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Diodes posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

DIOD traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 20,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,050. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $810,295.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,056.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,326 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

