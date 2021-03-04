DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 3,287,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,509. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

