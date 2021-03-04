DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DISH Network by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

