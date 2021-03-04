DMM: Governance Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1.07 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,512,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,659 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

