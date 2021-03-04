dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DMYD. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

DMYD stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

